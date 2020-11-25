WATCH: Former FBI Official Frank Figliuzzi Calls Flynn Pardon Another Obstruction of Justice

Advertisements

Donald Trump has quite a day on Wednesday. After deciding not to attend a meeting of Republicans in Gettysburg, PA, he called the phone of lawyer Rudy Giuliani. As the lawyer held the phone up to a microphone, Trump begged for the 2020 election results to be overturned.

After his widely mocked phone call, Trump decided to issue a pardon for Michael Flynn. The disgraced former National Security Adviser had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Trump’s pardon was no surprise to anyone. In fact, it was mostly expected. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace brought in former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi on air to talk about the situation.

Advertisements

“While this doesn’t surprise anybody, here’s the deal,” Figliuzzi began. “Within the Trump orbit, pardons go and will continue to go to the guilty and the silent. And Michael Flynn has been both. Pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and silent about what he knows, particularly about Russia engagement with the campaign and with Trump.”

The former FBI official continued, “It also serves the Trump narrative to keep doing this and to pardon Flynn because Trump has been saying all along that the system is rigged against him, the justice system has it in for him. So, the more he can do to subvert the justice system, show that he thinks there’s fallacies to be — and flaws to be exposed, the more he’ll do it.”

Watch a clip of Figliuzzi’s spot with Wallace below, courtesy of MSNBC:

"This doesn't surprise anybody… Within the Trump orbit, pardons go and will continue to go to the guilty and the silent and Michael Flynn has been both: Pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and silent about what he knows" – @FrankFigliuzzi1 w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/IL1EFavZhc — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 25, 2020