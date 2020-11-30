Lindsey Graham Says That He Hopes Biden Will Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Advertisements

At one time, Lindsey Graham and Joe Biden were very good friends. They worked together in the senate for decades and forged a strong bond despite their political differences. There was even a viral video where Graham glowingly talked about the friendship calling Biden one of the best friends he ever had.

Things have changed quite a bit since that video was made. Graham has become a severe Trump sycophant and is willing to do anything to protect the president. It has now gone far enough that the South Carolina senator isn’t even willing to say that Biden won the 2020 election.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Graham on Monday if he thinks Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration. The GOP lawmaker responded, “If Biden ends up winning, yeah I think so. I think it’s good for the country, it’d be good for him. We’ll know in December. I hope Biden will come to his.”

Graham also told me that he spoke with Trump this weekend. “He's gonna fight for every vote and push systems to get better, and I said, ‘Keep it up.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 30, 2020

Some Republicans are coming to the idea that Trump’s continued claims of election fraud could end up costing the party the Senate. But Graham, now among Trump’s most loyal defenders doesn’t seem to think that’s the case.

