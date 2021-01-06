Mitch McConnell Tells Republicans On The Senate Floor That The Election Wasn’t Close

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky,) has spoken out now that Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have won their Georgia Senate runoff, addressing Republicans who have vowed to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win today. McConnell will be the Senate Minority Leader now that Democrats have taken control of all three chambers of Congress.

“The voters, courts and states have all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids.”

McConnell told Republicans that the election wasn’t unusually close, “This election actually was not unusually close. Just in recent history, 1976, 2000, and 2004 were all closer than this one. The electoral college margin is almost identical to what it was in 2016.”

Advertisements

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again,” he added.

You can watch McConnell’s speech below.

Mitch McConnell tells Republicans on the Senate that the election was not close. pic.twitter.com/Kcko1nna1v — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 6, 2021

Several prominent Republicans, including Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, have faced heavy criticism for opposing certifying the election results for Biden today, the day Congress will finalize the process.

President Donald Trump has declared the Republican Party is “weak and ineffective” for not backing his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Biden won decisively.