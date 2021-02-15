Impeachment Manager Says McConnell And Graham Should Be Barred From Capitol Riot Commission

House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said on Monday that lawmakers like Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell should be barred from sitting on the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Rep. Dean said while she isn’t certain how the commission will be assembled, lawmakers who let Donald Trump get away with inciting the deadly insurrection should have no part in it.

“I don’t think somebody like Lindsey Graham, who has spoken out of both sides of his mouth, disgracefully so, should be anywhere near this commission,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “Folks like Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell should not sit on the commission.”

Video:

Impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) says GOP lawmakers like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell should have no role in the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 MAGA attack. pic.twitter.com/I70GGSP3IR — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 16, 2021

Rep. Dean said:

I don’t know how this commission will be set up, but certainly I don’t think somebody like Lindsey Graham, who has spoken out of both sides of his mouth, disgracefully so, should be anywhere near this commission. Lindsey Graham sat there, I was there. I made eye contact with the senator as we made our case. I’m very proud to have been a part of that impeachment team. And we gave the American people and the senators in the room who were witness and victim in that very crime scene, the facts that we could, that we knew at the moment, that were overwhelming and damning and clear and certain. So, folks like Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell should not sit on the commission. You know, I was struck, because I was there for the vote. I waited and stood in the back of the chamber as each senator stands and announces his or her verdict, literally stands. Lindsey Graham barely stood to say not guilty. Mitch McConnell stood to say not guilty and then what did Mitch McConnell do within minutes? He stood again in that very same spot and he said there is no question that the president is practically and morally responsible for the insurrection, for the attack on the Capitol, on a coequal branch. He said it was a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty. You know what rang in my mind when he said a disgraceful dereliction of duty? I thought, Senator McConnell, yes you are talking about the president, but aren’t you also talking about yourself?

Trump’s accomplices should have no role in investigating the insurrection

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial may be over, but there is so much about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that the American people don’t yet know.

Nancy Pelosi’s move to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly riot is the correct course. It is a major step toward getting to the bottom of what happened and bringing all of the GOP terrorist conspirators to justice.

Those who helped Donald Trump get away with inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol should have no role in a commission to investigate it.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter