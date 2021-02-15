Richard Burr Faces Censure from North Carolina GOP for His Vote to Convict Trump

The North Carolina Republican Party is set to vote later today to censure Senator Richard Burr for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress. North Carolina’s GOP Chair Michael Whatley said his vote “in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.”

Kyshia Lineberger, the Republican National Committee Chairwoman from North Carolina, wrote in an email that she will vote to censure Burr for his vote.

“I am voting yes because he failed his state and his constituents by voting to convict FORMER President Trump in what was an unconstitutional trial. A trial that even he said was unconstitutional,” she said. “At the end of the day, America is a Republic where we the people elect representatives. Senator Burr did not represent the will of the people and that is a shame.”

Burr had previously announced that he would not seek reelection in 2022, so it is unlikely a censure would do much more damage to him politically.

Burr was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump. Burr has been firm that he made the correct choice.

“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr said on Saturday. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

WATCH: GOP Senators Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins vote to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial https://t.co/3HfaYxaxQC pic.twitter.com/HNwoeKWr95 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021