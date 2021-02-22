Michael Cohen Predicts A Trump Indictment Is Coming Soon

Michael Cohen predicted on Monday night that a Trump indictment is coming soon based on recent actions from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Cohen pointed out that Manhattan DA Cy Vance recently recruited a federal prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, who specializes in organized crime, to join the Trump investigation.

“They didn’t bring [Pomerantz] in not to bring an indictment,” Cohen said. “I suspect the indictment will probably be sooner than later.”

My sense is that Cy Vance, who’s politically astute, did not bring in the likes of an individual like Mark Pomerantz, an incredibly well-known and prolific attorney when it comes to this area of significant financial crimes as well as complex financial crimes. They didn’t bring him not to bring an indictment, and I suspect the indictment will probably be sooner than later.

Trump’s legal woes keep mounting

Over the past week, Donald Trump’s legal woes continued to mount, with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office hiring Mark Pomerantz and subpoenaing the New York City Tax Commission.

To add gasoline to the former president’s legal fire, the Supreme Court decided on Monday that Trump’s tax returns can be turned over to a New York prosecutor.

Some Republicans are cheering for Trump to run for president again in 2024, but it’s more likely that he’ll be too busy trying to stay out of prison than move back into the White House.

