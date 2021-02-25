Criminal Charges Could Be Coming Soon As The Manhattan DA Now Has Trump’s Tax Returns

3.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump has tried to hide his tax returns for years, but now the Manhattan DA has millions of pages of Trump’s tax returns.

CNN reported:

Tax records that former President Donald Trump tried to keep secret for years are now in the hands of the New York district attorney.

Prosecutors obtained the records on Monday, according to a source, just hours after the US Supreme Court denied Trump’s last-ditch effort to keep the records private.

The millions of pages of documents, sources say, contain Trump’s tax returns spanning from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as financial statements, engagement agreements, documents relating to the preparation and review of tax returns, and work papers and communications related to the tax returns.

The Manhattan District Attorney now has everything that he needs to move forward with criminal charges against Donald Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization. The millions of pages of documents will need to be reviewed, but prosecutors have been talking to witnesses and gathering their own documents for years, so the tax returns will provide evidence confirmation for what they have found.

If prosecutors know what they are looking for, it could be weeks, not months before Trump is criminally charged. District Attorney Cy Vance has methodically investigated Trump’s finances. He will not rush charging the former president.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen suggested that Trump get measured for an orange jumpsuit.

It looks like the end could be near for Trump’s political career and his financial crime wave.

