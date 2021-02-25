Pete Hegseth Criticizes “Anti-Fun Fauci” at Maskless CPAC Event

During a segment on “Fox and Friends,” Fox News personality Pete Hegseth criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on Covid-19 for being “anti-fun” while attending a maskless breakfast for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida.

“Because you don’t have to [wear a mask], that is indeed the case,” said Hegseth in response to “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy’s observation that “you don’t have to” wear masks or face coverings at a “Breakfast with Friends” event. “I like the idea. Let’s get someone following anti-fun Fauci around and getting a second opinion at every moment. I think a lot of people in here would agree.”

You can hear Hegseth’s comments in the clip below.

Fox & Friends is excited to do a Breakfast With Friends in Orlando explicitly because they don't have to wear masks inside, unlike what "anti-fun Fauci" would want. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/ortAhH3WKj — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 25, 2021

Hegseth has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last spring, hr told his viewers to “put freedom before fear” and violate stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus pandemic tears its way through the country.

Hegseth made the comments while broadcasting from inside his home. He urged “healthy people” to “have some courage” and go outside, making the case for “herd immunity,” which goes against the advice of health and science experts.

“Listen, there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of misinformation,” he said. “The ‘experts’ have been telling us hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Now that we’re learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there — they’re going to have some courage.”

Hegseth went on to praise the citizens of Texas for “denying ridiculous orders.” His comments come shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) admitted during a private call with lawmakers that reopening the economy would spread the coronavirus even as he publicly announced that he would end an executive stay-at-home order.