“I Wish I Never F’ing Met Trump” Alex Jones Slams the Former President in Leaked Video

Donald Trump has been beneficial to Alex Jones’ career. Not only did the former president provide Jones with countless story ideas, he even appeared on InfoWars when he was seeking the Republican nomination.

And Jones has paid Trump back for the support. The host regularly pushed even the most insane Trump conspiracy theories. And that consistent stream of disinformation led to Jones being banned from platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Apple.

But Jones might be having a change of heart. In a recently leaked video, Jones says he wishes that he never met Trump.

Caolan Robertson filmed the interview with Jones telling him that he was making a documentary. He then leaked the footage to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“It’s the truth,” Jones begins, “and I’m just going to say it: that I wish I never would have f—ing met Trump. I wish it never would have happened. And it’s not the attacks I’ve been through. I’m so sick of f—ing Donald Trump, man. God, I’m f—ing sick of him. And I’m not doing this because, like, I’m kissing his f—ing ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.”

Jones, of course, has been with Trump every step of the way. The InfoWars host frequently appeared at the ex-president’s Stop the Steal rallies. Jones was also present at the January 6th insurrection and claimed that the Trump administration had paid him to be there.