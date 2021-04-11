Mitch McConnell’s Threat Backfires As Big Business Meets To Cut Off GOP Cash

More than 100 corporate and business leaders responded to Mitch McConnell’s threat by meeting to discuss cutting off the GOP.

The Washington Post reported:

The online call between corporate executives on Saturday “shows they are not intimidated by the flak. They are not going to be cowed,” Sonnenfeld said. “They felt very strongly that these voting restrictions are based on a flawed premise and are dangerous.”

…..

“There was a defiance of the threats that businesses should stay out of politics,” Sonnenfeld said. “They were obviously rejecting that even with their presence (on the call). But they were there out of concern about voting restrictions not being in the public interest.”

The companies on the call included Delta, American, United, Starbucks, Target, LinkedIn, Levi Strauss and Boston Consulting Group. NFL owner Arthur Blank was also on the call.

Threatening some of the nation’s largest companies, because they are opposing the Republican destruction of democracy is one of the most arrogant things that Mitch McConnell has ever done in his political career. It was also one of the stupidest.

These companies aren’t going to let up, and for all of the corporations who are speaking publicly, there are exponentially more that feel the same way.

Mitch McConnell’s effort to bully corporate America has turned into a complete disaster for the Republican Party.

Corporations understand that democracy and capitalism go hand in hand, so if Republicans are going to keep trying to destroy democracy, corporate America will become their powerful enemy.

