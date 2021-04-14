Cop Won’t Be Charged For Killing A Trump Terrorist During Capitol Attack

Federal prosecutors will not charge the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt as she was trying to breach the Capitol during the January 6 attack.

Authorities had considered for months whether criminal charges were appropriate for the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran from San Diego. The Justice Department’s decision, though expected, officially closes out the investigation.

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the department said in a statement.

The officer didn’t get charged because Babbitt was entering a prohibited space in the middle of an attack on the United States government. Conservatives have spent a great deal of time lately trying to conflate the police shootings of African-Americans with the shooting of Babbitt, but there is one vital difference.

Babbitt was participating in a crime against the United States of America. She was trying to overthrow the government. Any charges filed against the officer in the Babbitt case would be the same as second-guessing cops during a violent and chaotic insurrection.

Her death was unnecessary, but Babbitt put herself in the situation by choosing to participate in the attack on the Capitol.

Conservatives will be outraged, as the party of personal responsibility has become the gang of zero accountability.

