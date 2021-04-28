Ted Cruz Gets Absolutely Destroyed in Twitter Debate With Trevor Noah

Ted Cruz is known as a lover of pop culture. His absolute favorite show is The Simpsons. That love, however, is not mutual.

Legendary Simpsons writer Al Jean once tweeted about the Texas senator, “Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him. I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.”

This week, Cruz decided to get into a battle with Trevor Noah. The Daily Show started the feud with a joke about Cruz while reporting on the census. The host told viewers, “Aside from New York getting screwed, the big news out of the census is that America’s population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s. Basically, immigration is down and the birth rate is falling, primarily due to this photo.”

A photo of Cruz then appeared on screen. The Texas senator, never one to let a slight go, took to Twitter, writing, “Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression.”

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

The Daily Show, though, was ready to respond to Cruz’s complaints with a prescient point. The show’s Twitter feed responded, “Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun.”

Not sure I'd be using the words "fleeing" and "Texas" in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021