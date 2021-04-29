WATCH: Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire Panel Calls For Taxes to be Raised on the Poor

Donald Trump was not a traditional President in any sense. He did, however, do one thing that was very traditionally Republican. He gave the richest people in the country a massive tax break.

Like Ronald Reagan and the Bush’s before him, Trump said that benefiting the wealthiest people would grow the economy. Time and time again, however, it has been shown that trickle down economics doesn’t work.

Joe Biden, though, has made it a point to actually tax the richest people in the country to provide aid for the poorest. And that drew the ire of Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire panel.

Shapiro began, “I was screaming at the television when he’s talking about taxes. Because what he is saying is so obviously asinine. When he says that rich people don’t pay their fair share in this country, that is just an abject disgusting lie. It is a lie. The top ten percent of income earners in this country pay all net taxes.”

Co-host Jeremy Boreing then jumped in to whine:

” The people who don’t pay their fair share in this country are the poor. We need to raise taxes on the poor. I’m not joking. I’m not joking. The poor in this country pay zero. The lower middle class in this country pay net zero. So we have a group of people who pay no taxes, a group of people who pay no net taxes, a group of people who pay all the net taxes, and his argument is that it’s category three who don’t pay their fair share.”

Biden’s tax plan enjoys broad support from the American electorate. Raising taxes on the poor would likely poll very, very badly.