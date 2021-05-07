Report: Trump Is Intrigued by the Idea of Throwing Kevin McCarthy Under the Bus in 2022

When Donald Trump became a politician in 2015, it should have been clear to the Republican party who he really was. As a businessman, he had left a trail of destruction, stiffing contractors and turning his back on partners.

But desperate for control, GOP lawmakers fell right in line behind him. And they’ve offered him enormous power post presidency. Trump’s pick for Liz Cheney’s successor, Elise Stefanik, is likely to become the next Chair of the Hose Republican Conference.

And no matter how much support is given to Trump, he is quick to punish any slight no matter how small. So it is no surprise that Trump is reportedly intrigued by the idea of throwing Kevin McCarthy under the bus.

Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey write, “One adviser said some have urged Trump to withhold his support for McCarthy to be the next speaker of the House if Republicans retake the chamber in 2022, and the former president has appeared intrigued by the idea.”

The adviser is quoted as saying, “Why not focus on the biggest, brightest brass ring in politics and the Republican Party between now and 2024, which is who should be speaker when, with Donald Trump’s help, Republicans take the House?”

This move, however, would be a represent a giant risk for Trump. McCarthy is popular within Republican circles and any meddling with the small power the GOP currently has could really upset the apple cart.