Mitt Romney Becomes the First GOP Senator to Publicly Support 1/6 Commission Bill

Following the events of Janaury 6th, a number of Republicans said there should be a investigation into the lead up of the insurrection. But as time has gone by, more and more of them are pulling their support.

A bill to create a commission recently passed through the House of Representatives with 35 GOP Reps. supporting the measure. There will be an uphill climb in the senate. In order for the legislation to pass, 10 GOP senators would have to vote for it.

At least one Republican is willing to do so. When asked how he would respond if the vote was held today, Mitt Romney answered, “I would support the bill.”

Romney, of course, has a rocky history with the former president. He twice voted to convict Trump of impeachment.

The Utah senator has said of January 6th, “Well, I was there. And what happened was a violent effort to interfere with and prevent the constitutional order of installing a new president, and as such it was an insurrection against the Constitution, it resulted in severe property damage, severe injuries and death.”

There are, of course, 7 Republican senators who voted to impeach Donald Trump the second time around. And Democrats will likely need all of them to support the commission.

Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy has strongly hinted that he would be a yes on the bill. On Monday, Susan Collins said that she would likely be willing to support the measure as long as conditions are met.