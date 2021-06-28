Ivanka Trump Busted Lying Under Oath About Misuse Of Inaugural Funds

4.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertising

Ivanka Trump is the latest member of the Trump family with legal problems after she lied under oath about her role in misusing inauguration funds.

Mother Jones reported:

During a December 1 deposition—in which she swore to tell the truth—Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump who was an executive at the Trump Organization before becoming a White House adviser to her father, was asked if she had any “involvement in the process of planning the inauguration.” She replied, “I really didn’t have an involvement.” Ivanka testified that if her “opinion was solicited” regarding an inauguration event, she “would give feedback to my father or to anyone who asked my perspective or opinion.” And that was as far as her participation went.

But this wasn’t accurate, according to the documents, which indicate she was part of the decision-making for various aspects of the inauguration, including even the menus for events.

Advertising

Ivanka Trump is at the center of an investigation related to $140 million that still remains missing from the Trump Inauguration fund.

Ivanka Trump is also accused of skimming money off of the top of Trump’s inauguration by overinflating the price at Trump hotels for the event. Ivanka Trump’s behavior is similar to how her father avoided paying taxes by listing her as a consultant when she was actually an employee.

The lawsuit DC alleges that the Trumps used non-profit inauguration money to enrich themselves. Ivanka Trump appears to have been both planning the event and price gouging on hotel room rates.

Ivanka Trump lied under oath. The money is still missing, and all signs point to increasing legal trouble for the failed one-term president’s favorite child.