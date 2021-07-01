Republicans Terrified As Pelosi Names Patriots And Investigative Heavyweights To 1/6 Committee

Speaker Pelosi made sure that the 1/6 Select Committee will be bipartisan and she named House members who are both strong investigators and patriots to serve.
Here are Pelosi’s choices for the committee
- Chair Bennie Thompson: Chair of Homeland Security Committee
- Chair Zoe Lofgren: Chair of Committee on House Administration
- Chair Adam Schiff: Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
- Rep. Pete Aguilar, House Administration and Appropriations Committees
- Rep. Liz Cheney, Armed Services Committee
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Armed Services Committee
- Rep. Jamie Raskin, Oversight and Judiciary Committees
- Rep. Elaine Luria, Navy veteran, Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees
Speaker Pelosi said that these members are serving to defend American democracy, “As we enter the Fourth of July weekend to observe the birth of our nation, we do so with increased responsibility to honor the vision of our Founders and to defend our American Democracy.”
Pelosi’s choices for the committee contain some of the most experienced members of the House when it comes to investigating matters involving the Trump administration. Adam Schiff was the Lead House impeachment manager for the first Trump impeachment trial. Jamie Raskin was the Lead House impeachment manager for the second Trump impeachment trial. There are three committee chairs, including Homeland Security Committee chair Bennie Thompson, two members of the House Armed Services Committee, and a veteran.
This is a serious committee with a ton of expertise in investigations.
Republicans have been trying to bury and cover up the 1/6 attack, but this committee will have the expertise and resources to uncover the truth.
Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of the Republican Party now have a 1/6 problem.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association