Peter Doocy suggested that President Biden should have been psychic and known the Delta variant would be as bad as it is, so Jen Psaki shot him down.

Video:

Doocy asked, “Why did the president say if you have been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Let me repeat. If you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask if that was possible that that would turn out not to be true?”

Psaki answered, “Well, Peter, I think we are all dealing with an evolving virus where there is no playbook and no historic precedent, and what the American people should feel confident in is that we are going to continue to be guided by science, look at public health data in order to provide new guidance if it’s needed to save lives, protect the American people. When he made those comments back in May, we were dealing with a very different strain of the virus than we are today, and Delta’s more transmissible. It’s spreading much more quickly. It was nearly non-existent in the United States back in May.”

Fox News Wants Joe Biden To Be Psychic

The truth is that Delta would not be a big problem in the United States if Trump-supporting Republicans would have gotten vaccinated. The US had a few months lead time, but instead of telling their supporters to get vaccinated, Republicans and their media spent the time spreading vaccine misinformation.

Fox News has misled its viewers on the vaccine. They are one of the biggest spreaders of vaccine misinformation, so it is ironic that they are now complaining that Joe Biden isn’t psychic and can’t predict things before they happen.

The spread of the Delta variant isn’t Biden’s fault. The Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated are to blame for this pandemic resurgence.

