Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) didn’t hold back and called her House Republican colleagues a disgrace for their pro-terrorist DOJ protest.

Video:

Advertising

Liz Cheney calls House Republicans protesting in front of the DOJ to support domestic terrorists a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/QJEKZzL2vI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 27, 2021

Cheney said at a press conference after the 1/6 Committee’s first hearing: Look, almost every member of the Republican conference stated in the days immediately after January 6th what had actually happened and many of them said so publicly. Many members of our leadership and others, that they’ve gone from recognizing what happened on the 6th to protesting in front of the Justice Department on behalf of those who were part of the insurrection is something that I can’t explain. I think it is adisgrace. I know this committee is focused on getting to what happened in a nonpolitical, nonpartisan way. This is not a political campaign. This is deadly serious. We’ll investigate every aspect.

By investigating every aspect, Cheney was suggesting that her fellow House Republicans and the failed former one-term president are both going to be investigated.

Advertising

Advertising

It is a disgrace that House Republicans are protesting in front of the Department of Justice in support of people who attacked America.

If Republicans would have gone to Pentagon and held a protest in support of the al-Qaeda terrorists, the message would have been the same.

A group of House Republicans is supporting terrorism, and their actions are an un-American disgrace.

Advertising