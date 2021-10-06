Opinion: Steve Bannon Belongs in Prison For Planning Another Violent Coup

Republicans tried their best to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, going so far as provoking MAGA supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol to declare the losing candidate, dirty Donald Trump, the winner. Since that overthrow attempt failed, Trump’s thug Steve Bannon has a violent plan to make “election-reversal possible at precinct level” with ardent support of the GOP.

America has already withstood two deadly domestic attacks to overthrow the government, but apparently that isn’t enough for Steve Bannon and the MAGA terrorists. Of course the American Civil War nearly tore the country in half, but it failed. And Trump’s attempted coup d’etat on January 6 suffered the same fate as the defeat of the traitors in the Confederacy. Steve Bannon intends for the next coup to be successful and he is calling for violence against election officials to see it reach fruition.

It may not be common knowledge, but “Steve Bannon was heavily involved in planning the January 6 insurrection.” He even urged Trump to “kill the Biden presidency in its crib.” He also openly promised listeners of his podcast the night before the insurrection that “all hell will break loose tomorrow. It’s them against us. Who can impose their will on the other side?”

Subsequently, the House Select Committee investigating the attempted coup on January 6 has issued a subpoena to Bannon, but he is too busy inciting the MAGA crowd to nasty action to care about a silly Congressional subpoena.

What he has been doing is planning the next coup to take over the government and that includes“seizing precinct posts” to guarantee that Trump and his traitorous Republican allies win the next two elections, and he has influential allies to see that outcome.

Bannon has been promoting a “precinct strategy” for Trump’s MAGA acolytes to seize control of the Republican electoral apparatus at the precinct level. That strategy includes dictating how elections are run, and choosing poll workers and members of election boards who show adequate fealty to Trump.

Bannon has been in league with a newly minted right-wing celebrity, Arizona activist Daniel J. Schultz, who appears regularly on Bannon’s podcast.

In July while promoting his strategy to seize precincts Schultz told his MAGA audience that in taking over precincts:

“Make sure everybody’s got a baseball bat. I’m serious about this. Make sure you’ve got people who are armed.”

Bannon concurred and told his podcast audience:

“It’s going to be a fight, but this is a fight that must be won, we don’t have an option. We’re going to take this back village by village … precinct by precinct.”

Subsequently, the MAGA crowd jumped into action and Trump’s “election deniers” immediately began organizing to seize control of elections at the local level across the nation.

Following up on the certainty that armed terrorists will elect Trump and force a Republican majority in both houses of Congress, Bannon has a plan to take over all facets of government.

He explained his plan during an interview by telephone with NBC News where he boasted about seizing control of the federal government with MAGA “shock troops.” He explained what he told a Republican gathering of many former Trump appointees at a GOP event preparing them for the coming coup. He said:

“If you’re going to take over the administrative state, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately. I gave ’em fire and brimstone.

We’re winning big in 2024 and we need to get ready now. We control the country. We’ve got to start acting like it. And one way we’re going to act like it, we’re not going to have 4,000 [shock troops] ready to go, we’re going to have 20,000 ready to go and we’re going to pick the 4,000 best and most ready in every single department.”

Now, in case anyone thinks that all of Bannon’s talk and strategizing about how to take over elections and the federal government is just bluster, they should be aware that it was precisely this kind of incitement that drove the January 6 insurrection. For dog’s sake, there have been multiple reports of election officials across the nation being threatened and terrorized by “election deniers” incited by Trump and his Republican allies.

No American remotely familiar with how Adolf Hitler’s Nazis gained control over Germany in the 1930s will blow off these threats against the government or democracy. And yet there appears to be little despair over the state of the nation that is witnessing Germany’s Nazi history repeat itself in real time in America.

Trump’s MAGA devotees are indeed a very dangerous lot, but they are ignorant sheep who are being incited to violence against the government by Trump’s most loyal lieutenant Steve Bannon. And the monstrous fascist is walking around free instead of spending the rest of his life in a prison cell.