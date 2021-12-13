Adam Schiff Devastatingly Connects The Dots On Trump’s Coup Plot

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) puts the pieces together and paints a picture of Trump’s plot to overturn the election.

Video:

Here is 1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) putting together the threads of Trump's plot to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/zuoDhQ7vmY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 13, 2021

Rep. Schiff said:

I think what we are seeing from these documents is a concerted effort along many different lines of effort to overturn the election. First, beginning by laying the predicate for a challenge to the legitimacy of the election, when the president falsely told the country that any vote counted after election day was going somehow be illegitimate. Then the frivolous litigation around the country, the president’s efforts weighing on state election officials trying get them to overturn the results ask. Then on January 6th, the effort to interfere with the counting of the electors.

And so, it is a comprehensive picture that we are assembling of all of those multiple lines of effort. And you know, that slight deck, as well as other documents — slide deck, as well as other documents, shows what extreme lengths people inside and outside the administration were willing to go to essentially overturn a presidential election and install Donald Trump as the president, having failed to win the election.

Rep. Schiff offered what could be the clearest idea of what happened in the time period of October 2020 through January 6, 2021. Trump was laying the groundwork for trying to steal the election weeks before election day with his cries of fraud and complaints about mail-in ballots.

Schiff was correct. There were multiple avenues of effort, but they were all focused on the outcome of overturning the election to keep Donald Trump illegitimately in power.

Rep. Schiff showed how a president betrayed his country in a bid to overturn the will of the people.

Schiff’s comments make it clear why Donald Trump is enemy number one to US democracy.