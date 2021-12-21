Fox, Which Continues to Spread Vaccine Disinformation, Is Now Requiring All Workers to Be Vaccinated

The Fox Corporation announced that it would drop its COVID-19 testing option and is requiring all employees who work in its New York City headquarter offices to receive at least one coronavirus vaccination shot by December 27.

“Our policy reflects the guidelines of the mandate,” a spokesman for Fox Corp. told the New York Times, referring to New York City’s vaccine rule, which requires on-site workers at all businesses to be vaccinated.

“New York’s mandate for workplaces requires that recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines receive a second dose, but the policy does not currently require booster shots,” the outlet notes.

More than 90 percent of Fox’s employees are fully vaccinated. This statistic was noted by Kevin Lord, senior vice president of Fox Corp, in September.

“Following our request for employees to upload their vaccination status in our secure system, we are pleased to share that more than 90% of our full-time employees reported that they are fully vaccinated,” Lord said in a memo.

“This is important information for our company to know as we continue to implement our phased return to office timing and procedures,” he added.

Fox, via the Fox News channel, has continued to downplay the severity of the COVID-19. pandemic even as New York experiences a surge of cases. Many of its hosts and commentators have continued to spread vaccine disinformation. Fox Corp.’s policy is a reminder that even those who have urged their viewers not to get vaccinated have already been inoculated, underscoring the company’s desire for profit over preservation of human lives.