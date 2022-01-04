Biden Will Address Nation on Omicron Surge

“He will also hear about the latest data on the Omicron variant, including that while cases continue to increase, fully vaccinated and boosted Americans that get infected are not likely to have severe symptoms,” the official added.

More than 1.08 million people across the country tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a global record, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data comes after millions of Americans gathered for the holidays to meet their families and friends.

The record is almost double the previous record of about 590,000, set four days before.