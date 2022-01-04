Biden Will Address Nation on Omicron Surge

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday afternoon about the Omicron surge, the new highly contagious variant of the coronavirus that has caused hospitals across the country to overflow.
“In the briefing, the President will hear about the latest resources and personnel being sent to states and local communities to help with staffing needs and hospital capacity, and the ongoing work to expand access to COVID-19 treatments,” a White House official said.
“He will also hear about the latest data on the Omicron variant, including that while cases continue to increase, fully vaccinated and boosted Americans that get infected are not likely to have severe symptoms,” the official added.
More than 1.08 million people across the country tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a global record, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data comes after millions of Americans gathered for the holidays to meet their families and friends.
The record is almost double the previous record of about 590,000, set four days before.
