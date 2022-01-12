Kayleigh McEnany Turns On Trump And Appears Before The 1/6 Committee

Former White House Press Secretary/Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany has appeared before the 1/6 Committee.

Kayleigh McEnany Shows The Power Of The 1/6 Committee

CNN reported:

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday appeared before the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The meeting was virtual. McEnany, who worked in the Trump White House and was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, was initially subpoenaed in November.

McEnany appeared before the committee because she likely doesn’t have the financial resources to take the committee to court and engage in a prolonged legal fight.

The 1/6 Committee’s ability to refer potential witnesses for criminal prosecution clearly has many Trump witnesses scared. The bravado of ignoring subpoenas that existed when Trump was president is long gone.

McEnany obviously didn’t think defying a subpoena for Trump was worth the risk of going to jail, so she showed up before the committee.

Donald Trump’s demanded total loyalty from those who worked in his administration, but that loyalty is being shattered by the powerful 1/6 Committee.