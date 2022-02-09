Soup Nazi: Marjorie Taylor Greene Confuses Gazpacho And Gestapo In Hilarious Rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police are spying on House Republicans, so does that make Pelosi a soup Nazi?

Video of Greene:

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

Greene said, Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho policy spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to talk to their representatives. This government has turned into something that it was never meant to be, and it is time to make it end.”

Greene was referring to a claim by Rep. Troy Nehls that Nancy Pelosi dressed the Capitol Police up as construction workers to investigate his office. Nehls voted against the certification of the election is suspected of being one of the 100 members of Congress referred to by Peter Navarro as involved in Trump’s coup plot.

A great way to avoid being investigated by the police is not to commit crimes.

Within the same statement, Marjorie Taylor Greene called defended domestic terrorists who are sitting in a D.C. jail, called Nancy Pelosi a soup Nazi, and claimed that the Capitol Police are investigating Republican members of Congress for potential criminal activity, and it needs to stop.

Everyone will focus on Greene, showing that her intellectual ability is right where we all thought it was, but the real story here is that Kevin McCarthy promised to promote Greene and give her powerful committee assignments if Republicans win control of the House.

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t know the difference between Gazpacho and Gestapo, but if the majority of Americans don’t vote, she will be in the majority and running the House of Representatives.