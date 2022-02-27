Mitt Romney said that any Republican who is supporting Putin is acting in a nearly treasonous way against the U.S.

Video of Sen. Romney on CNN’s State Of The Union:

Romney had this to say about Gosar and Greene speaking at a white nationalist conference, “Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, I don’t know them, but I’m reminded of the old line from the Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid movie, where one character says, I’m morons, I have morons on my team. I think anybody who would sit down with white nationalists at their conference is certainly missing a few I.Q. points. “



Mitt Romney Calls Republicans Supporting Putin Nearly Treasonous

Romney was asked about Republicans supporting Putin, and he said, Well, a lot of those people are changing their stripes as they’re seeing the response of the world and the political response here in the U.S., but how anybody, how anybody in this country which loves freedom can side with Vladimir Putin which is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents. He’s been an adversary of America at every chance he’s had. It’s unthinkable to me. It’s almost treasonous. And it just makes me ill to see some of these people do that. But of course, they do it because it’s shock value, and it will get the eyeballs to them and make a little more money for them and their network. It’s disgusting. I’m hopeful you’re seeing some of those people recognize just how wrong they were.”

Romney’s comments were the most fired up and pointed that one can remember coming out of the Utah senator in a long time.

One could argue that supporting Putin isn’t nearly treasonous. It is treasonous.

The Senator from Utah is also right in the respect that Republicans are seeing which way the political winds are blowing and are quickly changing their tune.

People like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar aren’t just morons. They are evil and spread an ideology of racism and hate.

Republicans need to do more than condemn their behavior. People like Greene and Gosar need to be booted out of the party.