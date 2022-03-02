Ron DeSantis Tantrums And Demands Students Remove Their Masks At Event

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) threw a tantrum and told students to take off their masks at an event in Florida.

Video:

The COVID Swamp King walked into an event at the University of South Florida and saw that the students that were going to be standing behind him were masked up and said, “You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with COVID theater. If you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

DeSantis doesn’t want to be seen with people in masks standing behind him because he thinks it will hurt him with Republican primary voters in 2024. DeSantis was clearly annoyed at the students for thinking of others by wearing masks.

The students listened to the governor’s little fit and took off their masks because he is the governor and they are kids. His claim that they could leave them on if they wanted was an intimidation tactic.

Ron DeSantis is not going to be the next president, and his mini-Trump act isn’t going to win him any votes in 2024. Ron DeSantis keeps showing that he is completely unfit for the presidency and that he is more than willing to risk lives to improve his standing as a 2024 presidential candidate.