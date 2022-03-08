Starbucks And McDonald’s Self-Sanction Putin By Suspending Russian Operations

Starbucks has announced that they are suspending all business in and product shipments to Russia due to Putin’s Ukraine invasion.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote:

As I communicated Friday, we condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected.

We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products. Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood.

Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency. Thank you for the care and concern you are sharing with me and your leaders.

McDonald’s has also suspended operations in Russia, as corporate self-sanctions are growing. Shell announced earlier on Tuesday that they will no longer buy Russian oil and gas.

The actions by corporate America are being done voluntarily. Governments aren’t asking these companies to suspend operations in Russia. The actions of companies like Starbucks and McDonald’s are being driven by popular support for Ukraine and the fact that no one outside of Belarus wants to be seen on Russia’s side.

All of the self-sanctions are also a way to pressure Putin. The Russian dictator can’t hide the war from his people forever as businesses close, and life can’t go on as usual.

Putin thought he was picking a fight with Ukraine, but behind Ukraine is the entire world.