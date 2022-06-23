Bombshell: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert All Asked For Presidential Pardons For Coup Plot

The 1/6 Committee has evidence that Reps. Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry, and Marjorie Taylor Greene sought presidential pardons for the Trump election plot.

Former aide to Mark Meadows CassidyHutchinson testified:

Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Brooks, I know, have both advocated for there to be a blanket pardon for members that were at the December 21 meeting.

As the preemptive pardons. Mr. Gaetz is personally pushing for a pardon, and he was doing so since early December. I’m not sure why. He reached out to me to ask if he could have a meeting with Mr. Meadows about a presidential pardon.

Mr. Banks did. He never asked me for one. It was more for an update on whether there were going to be pardons for members of congress. Mr. Gohmert asked for one as well. Mr. Perry asked for one as well.

When asked about Marjorie Taylor Green, the former White House aide said that Greene requested a pardon through the White House Counsel’s Office.

Gaetz was likely fishing for a pardon because he has a federal child sex trafficking case hanging over his head.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was smart enough not to directly ask for a pardon but asked if Trump would be pardoning members of Congress.

The names on this list are also the same House members who are defending the 1/6 insurrectionists and calling them political prisoners.

People don’t ask for pardons unless they believe that they broke the law, and now the nation knows some of the names of the members of the Trump coup who thought that they would need a pardon.