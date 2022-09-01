2020 01 30T182050Z 2060539265 RC2IQE9JPRQ7 RTRMADP 3 USA TRUMP IMPEACHMENT The top two former Trump White House lawyers are expected to testify before the DOJ's 1/6 grand jury on Friday.
Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump White House Lawyers To Testify Before 1/6 Criminal Grand Jury

The top two former Trump White House lawyers are expected to testify before the DOJ’s 1/6 grand jury on Friday.

ABC News reported:

Two former top Trump White House lawyers are expected to appear Friday before a federal grand jury investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin were subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC News reported last month.

The Trump White House lawyers are not targets of the investigation. There are no allegations of wrongdoing related to the White House counsel on 1/6. In fact, Cipollone told the 1/6 Committee that he was trying to get Trump to act and put an end to the violence.

The dramatic investigation into Trump’s potential theft and mishandling of classified documents has dominated the headlines, but the 1/6 investigation is picking up steam and hasn’t gone anywhere.

Donald Trump’s got a ton of legal problems on many different fronts, and in September, the American people should be prepared to hear more about Trump’s behavior and conduct before, during, and after the attack on the Capitol.

