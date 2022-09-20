Trump Fake Elector Led Breach Of Georgia Voting System For Hours

Facebook

New surveillance video reveals that a Georgia Republican official who was also a Trump fake elector led a team of Trump operatives that breached a Georgia county voting system for hours.

Trump Fake Elector Led Breach Of Georgia Voting Data

CNN reported:

A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County elections office that day. Among those seen in the footage is Cathy Latham, a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is under criminal investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020.

CNN previously reported that Latham escorted operatives working with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell through the front door of the elections office on January 7, 2021. The new footage appears to undercut previous claims by Latham that she was not “personally involved” in the breach.

The new video, obtained as part of a years-long civil lawsuit in Georgia related to the security of voting systems there, shows Latham remained in the office for hours as those same operatives set up computers near election equipment and appear to access voting data.

The Voter Data Breach Is Under Both State And Federal Investigation

The Fulton County, GA investigation into Trump election crimes is also investigating the voting data breach. The DOJ has been investigating the breach as part of the fake elector scheme.

The data breach team was working for Sydney Powell who was working for Donald Trump. The same group of people minus the Georgia fake elector also breached voter data in a Michigan county.

Voting system breaches are serious crimes, and video surveillance is as close to smoking gun evidence as possible in these sorts of cases. The suspected breaches are on video gaining access to the equipment and setting up their own computer.

The levels of criminality associated with Trump’s coup attempt are vast, but one of the areas where it is likely that people will end up convicted and in jail is the breach o