Thousands Of Americans Take To The Streets Across America In Women’s March For Reproductive Rights

Hundreds of protests are happening nationwide as Americans are joining women in marching for reproductive rights.
The DC march:
Thousands of people march in national women's day of action in Washington, DC as part of hundreds of nationwide protests for reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/25Q6AgBbwY
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 8, 2022
The women’s march in Denver, CO:
And the Women’s March Denver has started #DenverWomxnsMarch #WomensMarch @DenverChannel #denver7 pic.twitter.com/nilHA18NEq
— Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) October 8, 2022
The start of the march in NYC:
In Foley Square today with @riseup4abortion and @NYCRevClub before start of the Women’s March. pic.twitter.com/DyTh3M7ttR
— Coco Das (@coco_das) October 8, 2022
The march in Pittsburgh, PA:
Right now at the city county building there’s a womens march entitled “we won’t go back” they’re fighting for abortion right and chanting “our bodies our choice” #WomensRights #ourbodiesourchoice #AbortionIsHealthcare pic.twitter.com/pnQK3ctnoo
— Punya Bhasin (@Punya_Bhasin) October 8, 2022
It is important to keep in mind that each of the thousands upon thousands of people who are marching are some of the most likely individuals to vote in the midterm, and these voters will not be supporting Republican candidates who favor taking away reproductive rights.
The march hasn’t gotten the attention that it deserves from mainstream media. If hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters took to the streets, cable news would be there with wall-to-wall coverage.
People fighting for their right to medical care so they don’t die are treated like a third-tier story on a Saturday.
It doesn’t matter if the media wants to pay attention because, in a month, these Americans will be casting their ballots for candidates that support reproductive rights.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association