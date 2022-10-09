Nevada GOP Secretary Of State Candidate Vows To Rig 2024 For Trump

Facebook

Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant said that he and his coalition of Sec. of State candidates will make sure that Trump is president in 2024.

Marchant said at the Nevada Trump rally:

"We're gonna fix the whole country." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 9, 2022

If Republican Secretary of State candidates are successful around the country, they intend to make sure that Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election in their states.

Marchant was talking about election rigging.

His comments should sound the alarm for everyone who cares about democracy because the scant available polling shows that he is ahead of Democrat Cisco Aguilar.

The one thing that would ruin Marchant’s plan, besides losing the election, will be the passage of the reformed Electoral Count Act, which would explicitly ban Secretaries of State and state legislators from ignoring the will of the people in an election.

Both the House and Senate versions of the Electoral Count Act would make it impossible for Trump and his accomplices to use a Secretary of State to stage a series of coups that overturn election results.

The one sure way to make sure that democracy is safe from people like Jim Marchant is to support his opponent Cisco Aguilar in November.