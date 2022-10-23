Trump Plans To Sue If John Fetterman Wins In Pennsylvania

Facebook

Donald Trump is planning on getting involved and legally challenging the results of the Pennsylvania Senate race if Democrat John Fetterman wins.

Rolling Stone reported:

Trump has been briefed on plans in multiple states and critical races — including in Georgia. But Pennsylvania has grabbed his interest most keenly, including in the Senate contest between Democrat John Fetterman and the Trump-endorsed GOP contender Mehmet Oz. If the Republican does not win by a wide enough margin to trigger a speedy concession from Fetterman — or if the vote tally is close on or after Election Night in November — Trump and other Republicans are already preparing to wage a legal and activist crusade against the “election integrity” of Democratic strongholds such as the Philly area.

Dr. Oz is leading in exactly zero polls in Pennsylvania. While the race has tightened a bit from Fetterman’s double-digit summer lead, there is nothing to suggest that Oz is going to win.

Due to Pennsylvania Republican-controlled legislature refusing to allow mail-in ballots to be opened and tabulated before the polls close, the red mirage is likely in Pennsylvania, where it will look like Oz is doing well on election night only to be overtaken by Lt. Gov. Fetterman once the mail-in ballots are counted.

Trump is using Oz’s campaign as a dress rehearsal for his 2024 run. Trump is focused on Pennsylvania even though Josh Shapiro is likely to be elected governor and he will appoint a Democratic Secretary of State.

Donald Trump doesn’t care about Dr. Oz or if Oz wins. Trump is using Oz to lay the groundwork for his 2024 challenge when he likely loses Pennsylvania again.

Early turnout is surging again in Pennsylvania, which means millions of likely Democratic votes won’t be counted until after the polls close on election day.

Trump is trying to help himself by causing chaos in the Pennsylvania Senate race, and the best way to keep Trump out of the Keystone State is for John Fetterman to win by an indisputable margin.