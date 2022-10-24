Biden Just Blew A Hole In The Entire Republican Midterm Argument

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden said that Democrats are the real party of fiscal responsibility while Republicans want blow up the deficit with tax cuts for the rich.

Video:

Biden said while speaking at DNC headquarters:

We, the Democrats, are the ones that are fiscally responsible. Let’s get that straight now, okay. We’re investing in all of America. Reducing everyday costs while lowering the deficit at the same time. Republicans are fiscally reckless, pushing tax cuts for the wealthy and exploiting a deficit that is making inflation worse.

Look, folks, Democrats are going to protect Social Security and Medicare. Republicans have been very clear, they have stated boldly they want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

And to the point that they’ll shut down the government, they say, and send the nation into default, which raises the price for everyone if we do not cut Social Security and Medicare. I ain’t going to do it.

We’re going to protect Democrats are going to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms like the right to choose, the right to privacy, the right to vote. Our very democracy. Republicans have introduced legislation that will ban abortion. At the same time, Republicans are threatening to take away to marry the person you love. You don’t need to imagine anything this time around. Look at what they’re saying. They are saying it out loud for everyone to hear.

Democrats are making their closing argument that is trying to rip away the GOP facade that claims to care about inflation. Republicans aren’t interested in doing anything about inflation because they know that they can’t do anything about inflation.

President Biden has it right. Democrats should be arguing to voters that they will do for them what Republicans won’t. It is not just about protecting Social Security and Medicare or codifying Roe. It is about lower costs and the deficit.

Making life easier for working and middle-class people instead of the wealthy and corporations.

Democrats need to focus on kitchen table issues and show that Republican fiscal irresponsibility will is a recipe for disaster for the working people of the nation.