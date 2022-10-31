Terrified Trump Files Emergency Request With SCOTUS To Block Democrats From Getting His Tax Returns

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In a genuinely last-gasp move, Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block an appeals court order that the IRS must turn over his tax returns to congressional Democrats.

CNN reported:

Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.

…

“No Congress has ever wielded its legislative powers to demand a President’s tax returns,” Trump argued to the Supreme Court, as he warned of the “far-reaching implications” implications of the DC Circuit’s ruling.

If the Supreme Court declines his emergency request, which it is likely to do, the IRS will hand over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee this week.

The Committee has already opened the door to Trump’s tax returns being made public, just like every other president since Richard Nixon refused to release his tax returns.

No other president has hidden his tax returns from the American people in decades.

There is no reason for the Supreme Court to grant Trump’s request. The appeals court ruled that the Ways and Means Committee has a legitimate investigative purpose for obtaining Trump’s returns. The Committee has been investigating Trump’s conflicts of interest and entanglements with foreign governments.

The tax returns are Trump’s remaining secret, and Democrats are closer than ever to getting them.