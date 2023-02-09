Sen. John Fetterman Taken To Hospital But No Evidence Of A New Stroke

Facebook

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was taken to the hospital for observation after getting lightheaded at the Democratic Senate retreat, but there is no evidence that he suffered a new stroke.

Fetterman’s Senate office said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded. He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it.”

Recovery from strokes or any other major health event is not linear. It has been a busy week already for Congress with the State Of The Union on Tuesday, and the Democratic Senate retreat on Wednesday.

The good news is that Fetterman did not suffer another stroke and there is no evidence that he will miss any time in the Senate. The Senate has a very light schedule this week, with no major legislative or confirmation votes upcoming.

The odds are that Fetterman will be fine, and will continue to represent the values of a majority of Pennsylvania voters.