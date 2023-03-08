Kevin McCarthy And Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 Propaganda Has Totally Backfired

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Fox News, Tucker Carlson, and Kevin McCarthy are now under intense bipartisan criticism as their effort to rewrite the history of the 1/6 attack has backfired.

Chuck Schumer Calls On Kevin McCarthy To Denounce Fox News

Fox News has been getting away with propaganda and misinformation for so long that they appear to have assumed that Kevin McCarthy could give the 1/6 security footage to Tucker Carlson and it would work again.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Fox News was wrong.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Schumer called on McCarthy to denounce Fox News:

Speaker McCarthy, rescue your office from that indignity by finally speaking out. If you’re dealing with a burglar, Speaker McCarthy, the last thing you should do is give them your house keys. If you’re dealing with an arsonist, Speaker McCarthy, the last thing you should do is give them a box of matches.

And if you are dealing with Fox News, Speaker McCarthy, the last thing you should do is give them security footage of January the 6th. Because, as we’ve seen, their hosts will lie to the American people—boldly lie—about what happened. So once again: Speaker McCarthy can’t undo his decision to share security footage with Fox, but he should at least denounce Fox News for the way they have manipulated the footage to rewrite the history of January the 6th.

Video of Schumer:

Fox News Is Trying To Distance Itself From Tucker Carlson

The criticism has been so intense that Fox News is distancing itself from Carlson’s segment:

Watch: Fox’s @BretBaier and @ChadPergram give an update on the reaction to Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 special, with Bret noting: "To be clear, no one here at Fox News condones any of the violence that happened on January 6." pic.twitter.com/mk2UnbfQgL — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 7, 2023

The criticism has been widespread. After Fox News got hammered with more damaging revelations from the Dominion lawsuit, it is clear that they want those viewership numbers from Carlson, but they are scared of being sued again.

McCarthy and Carlson thought that they could use Fox News as their platform to rewrite the history of the 1/6 attack, but the whole operation backfired. Fox News has been exposed, McCarthy is on the defensive, and one gets the sense that if Fox News gets hit with any more big lawsuits, Tucker Carlson could be out of a job.