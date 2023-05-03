Former FBI Supervisor Arrested For 1/6 Attack Crimes

Facebook

A former FBI supervisor has been arrested for multiple crimes related to the 1/6 attack, including breaching the Capitol and encouraging rioters to kill police.

CNN reported:

Investigators say that Wise, who was a special agent and supervisory special agent with the FBI from 2004 through 2017, entered the Capitol on January 6, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement.

…

“You guys are disgusting. I’m former—I’m former law enforcement,” Wise allegedly told the officers during the interaction, which was captured on body worn cameras. “You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. … Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”

Prosecutors say that Wise also encouraged other rioters who were attacking police in front of him, shouting, “Kill ’em! Kill ’em! Kill ’em!”

Trump has radicalized parts of current and former law enforcement. The Secret Service destroyed 1/6 attack evidence it is assumed to protect themselves and Trump.

The 1/6 attack wasn’t an Antifa or an FBI operation as the conspiracy theorists claim. It was an attack carried out by people some of whom were or had been law enforcement against American democracy.

People who had taken an oath to protect and serve turned on their fellow law enforcement officers and tried to attack and kill them, or in Wise’s case, encouraged others to attack and kill them.

In the years since 1/6, federal law enforcement is still arresting domestic terror suspects who participated in the attack. If Republicans take back the White House in 2024, the arrests will stop.

For the sake of protecting democracy and holding those accountable who attacked it, Republicans should not be returned to power.