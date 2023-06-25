Chris Christie Goes On Fox News To Basically Call Trump Fat

Facebook

Chris Christie got laughs on Fox News by calling out Trump for being overweight as the former president mocked the weight of the former New Jersey governor.

Video of Christie:

Christie said when asked on Fox News’s Media Buzz about Trump’s criticisms of his weight:

Like he’s some Adonis? There are tens of millions of Americans who, like me, struggle with my weight. I continue to struggle, I continue to try to do better and so do they, and what’s that got to do with my competence for office? I ran the governorship in New Jersey for eight years, I think, in an energetic, successful way, responded to Hurricane Sandy working 20 hours a day for weeks.

I don’t know what his point is. You know what it is? It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you. But here’s my message to him, I don’t care what he says about me, and I don’t care what he thinks about me, and he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while, maybe he’d drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms.

Chris Christie isn’t going to win the Republican nomination, but according to the latest NBC News poll, he has risen to fourth place in the Republican primary. Christie is polling at 5%. He is two points behind former vice president Mike Pence for third. Christie is ahead of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and everybody else not named Trump, DeSantis, or Pence.

Christie’s willingness to unload in Trump has gotten him tons of free media and appearances on TV. If Christie manages to get double-digit support, he will show that there is a constituency for blunt criticism of Trump in the Republican primary.