AOC And Top House Democrats Urge DOJ To Investigate Clarence Thomas

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamie Raskin, Hank Johnson, and Ted Lieu wrote to the Department of Justice urging Attorney General Garland to open an investigation into Justice Clarence Thomas.

The House Democrats wrote in part:

Justice Thomas’s consistent failure to disclose gifts and benefits from industry magnates and wealthy, politically active executives highlights a blatant disregard for judicial ethics as well as apparent legal violations. No individual, regardless of their position or stature, should be exempt from legal scrutiny for lawbreaking.

The integrity of our judicial system hinges on the impartiality and transparency of its members. As a Supreme Court justice and high constitutional officer, Justice Thomas should be held to the highest standard, not the lowest —and he certainly shouldn’t be allowed to violate federal law. Refusing to hold him accountable would set a dangerous precedent, undermining public trust in our institutions and raising legitimate questions about our nation’s equal application of laws.

The representatives wrote that a DOJ investigation was the only way to protect the integrity of the Supreme Court and the judicial system to make sure that this type of criminal activity and corruption does not happen again.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has said that impeachment must be on the table for Justice Thomas.

The House Democrats who have signed the letter are some of the most credible and influential members of the Democratic caucus. Clarence Thomas is being shielded from an impeachment investigation, but a tiny House majority, but Democrats are suggesting that the crisis at the Supreme Court has gone beyond impeachment and reached the level of criminality where Justice Department involvement is necessary.

If Democrats take back the House next year, Justice Thomas might want to consider retirement because his corruption is not going to be forgotten.