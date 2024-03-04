Republicans Are Trying To Stop Biden From Delivering The State Of The Union

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that Republicans are trying to stop President Biden from delivering the State Of The Union address.

Sen. Ernst said on Fox News, “It is unfathomable that we don’t have a national security strategy from the President. Nor do we have his budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and because of that, we want to stop him from actually delivering the State Of The Union.”

Video:

Ernst: Because of that, we want to stop him from actually delivering the state of the union. pic.twitter.com/7mVhb10brp To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. â€” Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2024

Presidents have nothing to do with the budget. Sen. Ernst knows this. The presidential budget is a non-binding recommendation. Congress controls the budget. Congress does not need to see a presidential budget before they do their jobs.

President Biden’s National Security Strategy document can be found here. The idea that it doesn’t exist is total BS.

Republicans don’t want Biden to deliver the State Of The Union, because they want to deny him a national audience that will be bigger than any speech that Donald Trump will deliver this year.

Republicans in Congress are trying to silence Joe Biden because they don’t want him looking presidential and competent in front of the nation and the world.

It seems like Republicans are afraid of Biden, so they are trying to take away his presidential platform, because they can’t win a battle of idea as their party is being led by cognitively declining Donald Trump.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.