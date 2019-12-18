Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Sets The Record For Most Votes For Impeachment

Trump shattered the previous record of 228 votes for impeachment as he piled up the most votes in history in favor of a presidential impeachment.

As Jacob Levy tweeted:

Trump finally has a landslide that made history. Donald Trump lost the popular vote, and contrary to his revisionist history rantings, his Electoral College victory was not a landslide.

The president is obsessed with history, and he finally made some. Donald Trump became the biggest vote-getter on impeachment when 230 members of the House voted to impeach him for abuse of power. For hundreds of years to come, when a history book is opened, one of the first things that the reader will learn is that no president through 2019 had gotten more impeachment votes than Donald Trump.

So much winning, indeed.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook

About The Author

Jason Easley

Jason Easley

https://www.politicususa.com/author/jasoneasley-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2--2

Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor and Senior White House and Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA.Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.

Awards and  Professional Memberships

Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association

See author's posts