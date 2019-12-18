Trump Sets The Record For Most Votes For Impeachment

3.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Trump shattered the previous record of 228 votes for impeachment as he piled up the most votes in history in favor of a presidential impeachment.

As Jacob Levy tweeted:

230 is the most votes for an impeachment of a US president in American history.@realDonaldTrump finally has that unprecedented historic landslide he’s been bragging about all these years. — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) December 19, 2019

Trump finally has a landslide that made history. Donald Trump lost the popular vote, and contrary to his revisionist history rantings, his Electoral College victory was not a landslide.

The president is obsessed with history, and he finally made some. Donald Trump became the biggest vote-getter on impeachment when 230 members of the House voted to impeach him for abuse of power. For hundreds of years to come, when a history book is opened, one of the first things that the reader will learn is that no president through 2019 had gotten more impeachment votes than Donald Trump.

So much winning, indeed.

