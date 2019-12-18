Enraged Trump Is Glued To His TV And Watching His Own Impeachment

Trump said that he wouldn’t be watching impeachment, but all of the White House TVs are tuned to cable news and watching the impeachment of the president.

NBC News reported:

The president spent most of the morning in the residence, according to a White House official. Upstairs in the White House, the televisions were tuned to cable news, which were all carrying the impeachment proceedings live.

“We are all mad,” a White House official told NBC News, describing the president’s reaction as one of “disbelief” that the process had reached this point, and his team as being “angry this is happening.” But officials were quick to add that the president is ready for the fight ahead, describing the White House as battle-tested at this point.

Just to make sure that everyone knew that he was watching, Trump tweeted:

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

No one believed for a second that Trump, who is obsessed with impeachment, would have the self-discipline not to watch. The President has witnessed Adam Schiff state that he is trying to cheat to win the 2020 election, and Republicans compare him to Jesus.

Trump is watching and is witnessing a humiliating stain on his name that will follow him and his family for the rest of their lives.

