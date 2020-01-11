Trump Has Saturday Morning Breakdown And Claims His Approval Rating Is Over 60%

Donald Trump’s pattern of mental decline continued into Saturday morning as he took to Twitter to have another breakdown.

In a string of posts, Trump launched attacks on the FBI, accused Democrats of defending killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and called Nancy Pelosi the “absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!”

At one point during his Twitter tantrum, Trump claimed that his approval rating – according to his stable genius calculations – should actually be over 60 percent.

He wrote, “53% Approval Rating overall (can we add 7 to 10 percent because of the Trump ‘thing?’). Thank you!”

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, a record. 53% Approval Rating overall (can we add 7 to 10 percent because of the Trump “thing?”). Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The bad news for Trump, of course, is that no such credible poll showing his approval rating at 53 percent actually exists, much less one showing it in the 60s.

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump’s overall approval rating stands where it always has in the low 40s.

The president also claimed that a “vast majority” of the American people want Democrats to stop the impeachment process and “move on.”

New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

But once again, the facts tell another story. According to FiveThirtyEight, a majority of Americans support Trump’s impeachment. Forty-seven percent even feel he should be removed from office.

Trump sounds like a crazy uncle tweeting from a doomsday bunker

To anyone who’s visited a YouTube comment section or dove into the frightening right-wing internet universe, Trump’s remarks might sound familiar. They are operating in a completely fact-free universe that’s propped up by outlets like Fox News.

But again, this is the president of the United States of America, the most powerful person in the world.

The fact that everything Donald Trump says and does is informed by a steady diet of right-wing propaganda should terrifying every American who cares about the safety and future of this country.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter