Pelosi Calls Mitch McConnell Trump’s Russia Accomplice

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that the US isn’t doing enough to protect elections and wondered aloud about Mitch McConnell being Trump’s Russia accomplice.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: As senior U.S. officials are warning that Russia’s election interference in 2020 could be more brazen than in 2016 or the 2018 midterm election.

How worried are you about Russian interference in 2020? Are we doing all we can to prevent it?

PELOSI: No. And the president of the United States is in complete denial about Russia’s role. As I have said in terms of this president, all roads lead to Putin. He has — he said he’s not going to accept the assessment of our own intelligence agents, that they are — that they were very much involved in 2016 election. That 24/7 now they are still engaged. He’s trying to blame it on Ukraine and this silliness that has been debunked again and again, but he and his folks still keep advancing it.

Everything that he has done, whether it’s in Syria vis-a-vis the Turks, whether it’s been in Ukraine in terms of withholding assistance as they try to fight the Russians, his denial about their role in our election then and now, all roads lead to Putin.

And sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell, too, what’s he — why is he an accomplice to all of that. He has resisted the sources —

Video:

Asked if the U.S. is doing enough to stop 2020 election interference, Pelosi responds: "No, and the president is in complete denial about Russia's role," Pelosi says. "Sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell, too. Why is he an accomplice to all of that?" pic.twitter.com/ioDKLnMEMS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 12, 2020

There is little doubt that Mitch McConnell is working to undermine US elections. McConnell is opposed to overturning Citizens United and wanted no campaign finance laws. McConnell has also consistently blocked Senate efforts to protect American elections from Russian attacks. McConnell also got a $200 million payoff from a Russian oligarch after he blocked an effort to reimpose sanctions.

Mitch McConnell has earned his Moscow Mitch nickname and Speaker Pelosi is calling him out for selling out America to Putin.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook