Democrats Drop 28,578-Pages Of Trial Record On The Senate As Trump Introduces 0

Democrats have the evidence in the impeachment case, as they turned over 28,578 pages of trial record while Trump introduced zero documents in his defense.

According to a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by the Democratic House impeachment managers:

Managers for the U.S. House of Representatives filed a 28,578-page trial record with the Secretary of the Senate for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The trial record serves as the evidentiary foundation informing the Senate impeachment trial and provides a permanent accounting to the Senate and the public of the evidence gathered against the President of the United States. This record does not include thousands of documents and witness testimony that President Trump is blocking from Congress and the American people.

The record delivered today presents a mountain of evidence showing the President has committed the impeachable offenses that the House has charged – Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress – and he should be removed from office. The factual and legal record laid out by the House Managers has yet to be substantively rebutted by President Trump or his lawyers, who have instead sought to hide behind novel and frivolous legal theories.

In addition to the public trial record filed today, the House Managers also previously filed with the Secretary of the Senate a non-public classified document which was admitted into evidence and has been made available to Senators for consideration during trial.

Trump bragged earlier this week that he has all the evidence, but none of it was offered during the first day of his impeachment defense. In fact, Trump’s lawyers offered no new documents in his own defense on Saturday.

Trump’s defense is Russian conspiracy theories, Russian propaganda, and lies straight from the president’s Twitter.

What’s happening in the Senate isn’t a trial. Trump’s lawyers are ignoring the evidence and spending their time spinning lies and conspiracies.

