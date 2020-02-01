Barr Is Blocking 24 Trump/Ukraine Emails Until After Senate Vote

The DOJ admitted that they are intentionally blocking two dozen Trump administration emails related to Ukraine until after the Senate acquits Trump.

Bill Barr is hiding evidence against Trump

CNN reported:

The Department of Justice revealed in a court filing late Friday that it has two dozen emails related to the President Donald Trump’s involvement in the withholding of millions in security assistance to Ukraine — a disclosure that came just hours after the Senate voted against subpoenaing additional documents and witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, paving the way for his acquittal.

The filing, released near midnight Friday, marks the first official acknowledgment from the Trump administration that emails about the President’s thinking related to the aid exist, and that he was directly involved in asking about and deciding on the aid as early as June. The administration is still blocking those emails from the public and has successfully kept them from Congress.

Trump Thinks Ukraine Will Go Away After Impeachment, But It Won't

The House has left the door open to more articles of impeachment against Trump, and the politics of the scandal are not going to get better for Trump. The president is the one who is forever impeached, but his entire administration is corrupt and involved in a criminal conspiracy to cheat to win the 2020 election.

The House needs to investigate Attorney General Barr and continue to probe the Ukraine scandal. The Senate vote on Wednesday will be the close of one chapter, but the story doesn’t end with the president’s acquittal at a sham trial.

