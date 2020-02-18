Maxine Waters Warns That Trump Will Drop All Sanctions Against Russia If He’s Reelected

Donald Trump has spent the past three years cowering to Russian president Vladimir Putin, but Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Tuesday night that the Kremlin will have even more control over the White House if the president is reelected in November.

If Trump gets a second term in the White House, Waters expects Trump to lift all sanctions against Russia and welcome Putin to the White House with open arms.

The California Democrat also believes Trump will pardon Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman who is currently behind bars.

“He will pardon Manafort. He will lift all of the sanctions from Russia. He will be even more involved with the oligarchs of Russia, and he’s going to bring Putin to the White House,” Waters said.

She added, “We’ve got to make sure this man is not elected again.”

Video:

Waters said:

Trump is a clear and present threat to America

Those who support the president will likely scoff at Waters’ comments and claim she’s engaging in hysteria. But the president’s post-impeachment conduct shows that America has every reason to be frightened by the prospect of a second Trump term.

After all, Donald Trump has already done long-lasting damage to American institutions and the rule of law. Each day, he seemingly takes another crack at the fabric of this country.

If he’s given four more years in the White House without having to worry about winning another election, there is no telling how much more damage he will do.

