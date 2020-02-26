Jim Clyburn Delivers A Double Gut Punch To Bernie Sanders In SC

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) delivered a double whammy to Bernie Sanders by deciding to publicly endorse and endorsing Joe Biden.

Clyburn said during his endorsement:

I know his heart. I know who he is. I know what he is. I know where this country is. We are at an inflection point. On that day I met Emily, I went to jail around 10:00 in the morning and I was discharged from jail, bailed out, around 5:30 in the evening.

When I sat in jail that day, I wondered whether or not we were doing the right thing. But I was never fearful. Of the future. As I stand before you today, I am fearful for the future of this country.

I’m fearful for my daughters and their futures and their children, and their children’s this country is at an inflection it’s time for us to restore this country’s dignity. This country’s respect. That is what is at stake this year, and I can think of no one better suited, better prepared, I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles to make this country what it is than my good friend, my late wife’s great friend, Joe Biden.

Video:

Jim Clyburn's decision to publicly endorse and his powerful endorsement of Biden was a double gut punch to Sanders's hopes of ending the Biden campaign in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/rZ3YlkEbb8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2020

The best thing that could have happened for Bernie Sanders would have been Rep. Clyburn sitting out the primary and not endorsing anyone.

The Sanders campaign may look back and regret the decision to go all-in on trying to end Biden’s campaign in South Carolina.

It looks like Joe Biden is going to win South Carolina and if he does so by double digits, it will put an end to the way too early narrative that a Sanders nomination is inevitable.

By going head to head with Biden, the Sanders campaign gave the former vice president a chance for a meaningful head to head win.

Instead of ending Joe Biden’s campaign, Sanders may be giving it the opportunity for the victory that it needed most.